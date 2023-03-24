HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

