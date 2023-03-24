Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Down to $242.50

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $242.50, but opened at $237.24. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $240.98, with a volume of 4,176 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $485.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.94 and a 200-day moving average of $272.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.