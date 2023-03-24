Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $283.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

