Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.53. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 570,466 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

