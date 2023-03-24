Howard Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

