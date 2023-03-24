HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 27,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

