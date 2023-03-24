HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $33.93

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.93, but opened at $34.95. HSBC shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 322,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $678.22.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.