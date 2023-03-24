HSBC Upgrades CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) to Buy

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CK Asset Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CK Asset stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

