HSBC Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Buy”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.