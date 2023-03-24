Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 161.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.41. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

