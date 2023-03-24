i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48.
About i-80 Gold
