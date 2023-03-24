iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$896,500.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00.
iA Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$82.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.12. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$93.15.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
