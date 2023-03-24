IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Head-To-Head Survey

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.31 $35.29 million N/A N/A IBEX $493.57 million 0.99 $22.99 million $0.94 28.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IBEX.

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A IBEX 3.40% 32.57% 11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 1 5 0 2.83

IBEX has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Summary

IBEX beats Glory Star New Media Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

