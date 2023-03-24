IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IceCure Medical in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

