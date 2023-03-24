ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Benchmark

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPA opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. 5.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Featured Articles

