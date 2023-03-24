Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inchcape currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

Inchcape Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 744 ($9.14) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 903.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 825.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 941 ($11.56).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

