Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after buying an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

