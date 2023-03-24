Insider Buying: Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Insider Acquires 6,743 Shares of Stock

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) insider Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan bought 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.86) per share, for a total transaction of £54,146.29 ($66,494.28).

Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo-Eastern Plantations alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Dato John Lim Ewe Chuan bought 9,085 shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £71,953.20 ($88,362.03).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Down 1.9 %

AEP opened at GBX 835 ($10.25) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 782.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of £330.99 million, a PE ratio of 347.92 and a beta of 0.69. Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 728 ($8.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 972 ($11.94).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.