Insider Buying: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after buying an additional 1,516,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.