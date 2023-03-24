Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Buys 461 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber acquired 461 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$45.15 ($30.30) per share, with a total value of A$20,814.15 ($13,969.23).
Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber purchased 509 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
About Domino's Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
