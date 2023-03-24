Insider Buying: Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Buys 461 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber acquired 461 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$45.15 ($30.30) per share, with a total value of A$20,814.15 ($13,969.23).

Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber purchased 509 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

