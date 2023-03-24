Insider Buying: Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) Insider Buys A$171,700.00 in Stock

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR – Get Rating) insider Mark Tibbles bought 505,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$171,700.00 ($115,234.90).

Mark Tibbles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imricor Medical Systems alerts:

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Tibbles bought 574,451 shares of Imricor Medical Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,313.34 ($131,082.78).

Imricor Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

About Imricor Medical Systems

Imricor Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products for cardiac catheter ablation procedures in the United States. The company's principal products include the Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator system, an EP recording system and integrated cardiac stimulator; Vision-MR Ablation Catheter, which is used as an indication for treating type I atrial flutter; and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode that is used to minimize eddy currents induced on the conductive pads during MR scanning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imricor Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imricor Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.