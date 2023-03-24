Insider Buying: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Donald Richard Lindsay purchased 50,000 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,332,005.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manulife Financial Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Cormark boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

