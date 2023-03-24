Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Buys $464,000.00 in Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42.
Noodles & Company Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.95 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
