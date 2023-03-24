Insider Buying: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Acquires 74,045 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 74,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $527,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,904,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,107.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VERA. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

About Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.