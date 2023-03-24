Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells 23,627 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($266,938.97).
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 975 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 878.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 834.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
