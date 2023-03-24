Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells 23,627 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($266,938.97).

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 975 ($11.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 878.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 834.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,400.00%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.07) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($11.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.89) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.53) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,011 ($12.42).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

