Insider Selling: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $489,440.00 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

