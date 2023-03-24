Insider Selling: BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Sells $489,440.00 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BigBear.ai Price Performance
Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $16.12.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai Company Profile
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigBear.ai (BBAI)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.