Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells 12,570 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$63.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$70.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD.B. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

