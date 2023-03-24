Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $423,600.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,897,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTOL opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $580.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Bristow Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 75,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

