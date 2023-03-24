Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells 22,930 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 1.1 %

BBW opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $345.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.91. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.