Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells $162,500.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO stock opened at $651.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The company had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

