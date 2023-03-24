Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$400,010.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$403,875.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$374,512.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total transaction of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut bought 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.75 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

