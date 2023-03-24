Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,198,603.84 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $3,198,603.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,374,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,148,562.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,885,000.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

CorVel Price Performance

CRVL stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

