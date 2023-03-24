Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$245,332.30 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$10.10.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Read More
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.