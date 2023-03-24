Insider Selling: Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Sells C$245,332.30 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Rae sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$245,332.30.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.18. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$10.10.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

