Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 3,931 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79.

Magna International Price Performance

MG stock opened at C$70.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$63.55 and a 52-week high of C$91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.