Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $188.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $180.99 and a one year high of $293.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 132,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Morningstar

Several equities analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

