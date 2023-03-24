Insider Selling: On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Sells 6,913 Shares of Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £10,092.98 ($12,394.67).

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

LON:OTB opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.70) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £231.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13,880.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.95. On the Beach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 251.95 ($3.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research raised shares of On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

