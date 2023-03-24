Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$1,049,912.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$1,049,912.00.
Saputo Stock Performance
TSE:SAP opened at C$33.89 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.22.
Saputo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
