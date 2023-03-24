Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells C$1,049,912.00 in Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$1,049,912.00.

TSE:SAP opened at C$33.89 on Friday. Saputo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

