Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $602,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $210.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 214.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

