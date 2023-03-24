Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Director Sells $160,035.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 10,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $160,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,692,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,393,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOVO shares. UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

