Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells 4,410 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $34,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.48 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

