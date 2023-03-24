Insider Selling: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Sells C$387,205.68 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$387,205.68.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.38.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.53.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.