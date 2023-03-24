Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

