Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inspirato from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. Analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.