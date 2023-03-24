Intellicheck, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

