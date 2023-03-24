Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.51

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.51 and last traded at $142.89, with a volume of 22299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,295 shares of company stock worth $2,869,761 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.