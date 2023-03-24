International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $64.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2023 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $2,058,104. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 78.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 151.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 286,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

