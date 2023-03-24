Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

