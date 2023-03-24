Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

