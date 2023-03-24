Investment Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 817,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 142,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of BAC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.