Investment Partners LTD. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

