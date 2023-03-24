Investment Partners LTD. Has $244,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

